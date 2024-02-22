Do not make payments to certain mobile money accounts – ECG to customers

Business News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana has asked customers to be aware of the activities of fraudsters who pose as officials of the company to extort money from victims.



According to ECG, these unscrupulous persons call ECG customers in the name of ECG to make payments to certain mobile money accounts to access ECG services.



ECG said, "Customers should please note that ECG does not demand payments for service through phone calls. Customers are strongly advised to personally initiate transactions through ECG POWER (Mobile App or short code *226#) for all payments.”



The electricity company said it is also working around the clock to bring these fraudsters to book.



It is, therefore, urging customers to report any instances of fraud.



See the full statement below:







SSD/NOQ



Watch a recap of business stories below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel