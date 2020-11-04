Business News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Dissolve TOR Board – Workers to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Workers of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) who are members of the Union of Commerce, Industry and Finance (UNICOF) and the General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union are demanding the dissolution of the board of the refinery with immediate effect.



According to them, the board and management have shown very little commitment and sense of urgency in improving the fortunes of the refinery.



Speaking to TV3 in an interview on Wednesday November 4, the Chairman of UNICOF, Bright Adongo said “the workers went out of their job description and made proposals to the board which interestingly will not cost them a dime to implement yet they failed to exercise their oversight responsibility and get work done”.



Bright Adongo who represents workers of UNICOF in the refinery further expressed disappointment in the failure of the board to assure workers of the future prospects of revenue inflows.



He further alleged that the refinery is still indebted to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited.



“What we want to say is that with immediate effect the president must dissolve the board because it is in a state of disarray and we are not happy,” he said.



The chairperson of the Ghana Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, Serwa Duncan – Williams also claimed that, the board failed to secure partnerships from several investors who had expressed interest in expanding the refinery’s capacity between 100,000 to 150,000 BPSD





