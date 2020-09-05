Business News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Disregard ‘mischievous’ fuel smuggling allegations – GRA

GRA has dismissed fuel smuggling allegations against its Customs Division

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has dismissed accusations of fuel smuggling by its Customs Division.



A statement dated September 3, 2020, and signed by Assistant Commissioner, Communication and Public Affairs of GRA, Florence Asante, asked the general public to disregard “negative assertions” circulating on social media purportedly made by a private radio station.



Stating the facts of the matter, GRA said “ that a vessel with the name ‘MT Randl’ which was “carrying fuel from Togo to Cote d’Ivoire in May 2020 was intercepted in Takoradi”.



The statement indicated that the said vessel was escorted out of Ghana’s territorial waters because it “was in a bad shape and could pose environmental hazard”.



Relevant agencies, including the Ghana Navy, Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the Customs Division of GRA in Takoradi escorted the vessel out of Ghana’s borders.



The Authority further narrated the situation surrounding the interception of another vessel, ‘Dende’ by the Ghana Maritime Authority and the Western Naval Command of the Ghana Navy in June.



It said, “The ‘Dende’ which was carrying about 50,000 litres of fuel was detained and the fuel offloaded to avoid contamination. The vessel ‘Dende’, together with the fuel, is currently in the custody of the Ghana Navy at the Western Naval Base. Investigations are currently ongoing in the case of the arrest of the ‘Dende’ and the outcome will be made public.”





