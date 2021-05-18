Disregard fake Youth enterprise support initiative – Foreign Affairs Ministry

Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has warned the general public to desist from applying for support from any group called the "Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021" under the guise of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



In a press statement issued by the Ministry, and copied to GhanaWeb, it noted that Ministry has not established any form of support system for the public at the moment; therefore the public should disregard any initiative circulating and pretending to be from the government.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to categorically state that the Government of the Republic of Ghana has neither established a support initiative that goes by the name "Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021" nor has the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated any programme that provides the above-mentioned financial support,” it noted.



