Director of port at Tema highlights GPHA’s commitment to world class safety standards

Business News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Rexford Darko, Contributor

The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku has highlighted the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority’s commitment to world-class safety standards, as it positions Ghana’s ports to be the preferred choice in the subregion.



She said, “as a Port Authority we do not compromise on the safety of our ports and that is why we implemented the ISO 45001 2018, the occupational health and safety management system in all our operations.”



The Director of Port made this assertion during a passing out ceremony for 34 recruits of the Port Authority’s Fire Brigade in Accra.



Sandra Opoku emphasized that the Authority is committed to administering adequate training for its fire personnel periodically to maintain such world-class safety standards.



The 34 recruits successfully passed out after four weeks of intensive training at the Fire Academy and Training School where they underwent training in the key rudiments of firefighting, fire science and physical training, to equip them with the requisite skills for the profession.



During the passing out ceremony held in honor of the graduands, the recruits demonstrated their skills in some operational drills.



The commandant at the Fire Academy and Training School, Gilbert Klutse, lauded the discipline exhibited by the GPHA recruits during the training program and urged the Port Authority to endeavour to provide continuous training that would keep the Fire Brigade on top of the job.