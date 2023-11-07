Director of Tema Port assures customers of improved services

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: Eye on Port

The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku, has assured customers of the Port Authority that GPHA is continuously working at improving logistics and IT systems to serve them better.



The Director of Ghana’s busiest commercial port, however, highlighted the importance of teamwork in meeting the operational objectives of the port.

She gave this assurance following an informal meeting with customers at the Revenue Centre in Tema, during GPHA’s celebration of Customer Service Week.



“We want to assure our customers that we are working at getting more equipment to serve them well. We will also improve our IT systems so that the various gate-out processes will be as smooth as possible. We will also get in more trailers so that it is more efficient when we are transferring containers from terminal to terminal,” the Director of Port said.



GPHA joined companies globally to mark World Customer Service Month last October.



As part of the line-up of activities to mark the celebration, the Authority has been meeting with external stakeholders at various terminals of the port to appreciate and engage them.