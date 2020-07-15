Business News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Christopher Agbodo Ranson, Contributor

Director General of GPHA pays courtesy call on BFCCI

Michael A. Luguje (3rd from right) said the visit was to strengthen the ties between GPHA & BFCCI

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, Michael Luguje, has paid a courtesy call on the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The visit according to GPHA Boss Michael Luguje , is to strengthen the ties between GPHA and BFCCI as well as see how best they can collaborate together to achieve their respective goals.



Michael A. Luguje affirmed that the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority will continue to work with the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry ,and render any support needed.



The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority Michael A. Luguje, reiterated Ghana’s abiding commitment to enhance the Ghana- Burkina Faso relations.



Our profound gratitude goes to Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry for choosing Ghana Ports even though there are pertinent issues with respect to currency and language he said.



He also suggested that the partnership between GPHA and BFCCI should be strengthened by having regular interactions.



Michael Luguje used the opportunity to specially extend his apology to Burkina Faso Economic operator’s representatives for the inconvenience they have suffered between April and June .



The Representative of BFCCI in Ghana Sherif Ouedraogo expressed his appreciation to the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority for the support they have been rendering to the Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



We are a privileged partner to Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and as such GPHA stands in a very critical position trading with Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry he added.



The BFCI boss emphasized the importance of the visit and commended the GPHA for their endless support for BFCI and pledged its commitment to the deepening of their relationship for the benefit of all stakeholders.



Speaking at the event the Representative of Burkina Faso Transporters in Ghana , Diamotoi Sayouluu Otraf eulogized the Director General of GPHA for honoring their invitation.



He however pleaded with the Director General of GPHA to review the cost of transit between the two countries to help ease their activities.



The meeting highlighted the already existing cooperation between the two countries.



BFCCI however has about 6000 square meters ware house as well as 6000 square meter parking yard for clearing agents and freight forwarders as well a wide office space for rent for business people.

