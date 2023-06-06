You are here: HomeBusiness2023 06 06Article 1781192

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Digitization is the surest path towards Ghana's development - Concerned Ghanaian Youths in the UK

The group urged the youth to embrace digitalisation to help transform the country The group urged the youth to embrace digitalisation to help transform the country

A group, Concerned Ghanaian Youths in the UK has called on Ghanaians to support the digitization drive by the government as the surest path towards Ghana's development.

In a statement, the group said the youth must embrace digitalization to help transform the country.

“We hereby state our embracing cutting-edge technologies which are aimed at empowering Ghana's youth to bridge the digital divide for a prosperous nation. Ghana has been making significant strides in implementing various policies to modernize its systems and promote economic growth,” Portion of the statement read.

