Business News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diaspora Engagement Policy to be passed soon – Foreign Affairs Minister reveals

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, hinted that Diaspora Engagement Policy will soon be submitted to Cabinet for approval.



Speaking at the first diaspora breakfast meeting held in Accra, the Foreign Affairs Minister said, “My Ministry has been working in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President and other stakeholders including the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to finalize the Policy, which will soon be submitted to Cabinet for approval”.



According to her, the policy, when adopted, will create an enabling business environment for the diasporans to harness the socio-economic transformation of the country.



It will also provide leveraging of investment benefits and privileges through strategies that promote foreign direct investment to Ghana.



“As you are aware, it is estimated that the number of Ghanaians living abroad ranges between 1.5 million and 3 million. This is an important constituency which can be tapped into to support sustainable development in Ghana and the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid,” she added.



Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey further noted that the policy when passed will give diasporans equal rights and privileges just as Ghanaians here enjoy.



Also, the policy will facilitate the production and dissemination of relevant data on the Ghanaian diaspora to strengthen the country’s engagement with them.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.