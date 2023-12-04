Devtraco Plus presents “The Address”: The Pinnacle of Modern Living at Roman Ridge

Business News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: Devtraco Plus

Devtraco Plus, a subsidiary of the Devtraco Group, and Ghana’s leading multiple award-winning luxury real estate developer, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest development, "The Address."



Located in the prestigious Roman Ridge area. this project is poised to redefine modern living in Accra, offering a trio of towers that feature vacation, residential, and hotel apartments, each designed to elevate the standard of luxury living.



"The Address" stands as the epitome of Devtraco Plus' mastery in crafting unparalleled real estate experiences. Drawing from the success of iconic projects like The Edge at Labone, Henrietta’s Residences at Cantonments, The Niiyo at Dzorwulu, Nova at Roman Ridge, The Pelican Hotel at Cantonments, and more.



This new development sets a new benchmark for urban living, catering to those who are accustomed to excellence.



The development encompasses three distinct towers, each tailored to cater to the varying needs of residents. A 13-floor tower presents studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom vacation apartments, offering a retreat for those in search of relaxation and rejuvenation.



Families seeking luxurious living spaces can choose from the 17-floor residential tower featuring studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom, and penthouse apartments. The third tower is an 18-floor hotel apartments to cater to both business and leisure travellers.



