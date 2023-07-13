Desist from engaging unlicensed financial entities online - EOCO warns public

Business News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has warned the general public to desist from engaging with unlicensed financial institutions who ply their trade online.



The caution comes after some 420 Ghanaians and 3 foreign nationals were arrested in a swoop on Monday, July 10, 2023.



These criminals were picked up after a joint operation led by the Cyber Security Authority in partnership with the Bank of Ghana and the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).



A total of 654 mobile phones, 22 laptop computers and about 800 SIM cards were retrieved from the arrested persons.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb Business, EOCO emphasized that it is poised to enforce all relevant laws on the operations of the financial markets in the country to ensure its sanity.



"Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wishes to reiterate its commitment to the enforcement of relevant laws on the operations of the financial markets in Ghana and hereby caution the general public to desist from having any form of engagements with unlicensed financial entities who ply their trade online," part of the release read.



