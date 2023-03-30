Derek Kwaku Nkansah appointed as Produce Buying Company MD

Business News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Derek Kwaku Nkansah as the Managing Director (MD) of PBC Limited.



His appointment was announced in a letter dated March 2, 2023, and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2019 (Act 992) and the constitution of the Company,” portions of the release stated.



Chairman Nkansah began as a member of the NPP UK Communications team and rose through the ranks to become the branch’s Deputy Organiser.



After four years, he ran for and won the position of chairman in April 2018. His term will end in May 2022.



Derek Nkansah is credited with expanding the NPP UK branch outside of London, allowing more Ghanaians to join the party.



He established Telford, Bristle, Aberdeen, Hull, and four NPP chapters in London.



Paa Nii also collaborated closely with the NPP’s International Affairs Directorate to ensure that external branches abroad have representation at all levels, assisting the party in winning more parliamentary seats in the 2016 elections.



