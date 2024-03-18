Deputy Lands Minister advocates all hands on deck to produce policy document on sustainable mining development

Business News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Hon. George Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining is confident that the Stakeholders Engagement held on Monday, March 18, 2024 will result in the accouchement of a policy document that will become the bastion and gospel for the exploration of Ghana’s mineral resources.



Delivering the opening remarks, the Deputy Minister itemized the progress made by the government in the mining sector which has made the country a shining example and reference point for African countries who seek to develop their mineral resources.



Hon. Mireku Duker said government will continue to implement measures that he believes will improve the sector and enable the country enjoy maximum economic benefits from its mineral resources.



He, however, noted that the government cannot do it without the able support of Ghanaians and the private sector.



He remarked that all hands must be on deck to allow the country leverage on its mineral resources to develop the county.



Hon. Mireku Duker expressed his absolute confidence in the gathering to produce a document that will contain for thematic areas which detail how the government can couch a mining policy that will lead to the sustainable development of the country through proceeds from the mining industry.



Mr. Sulemana Konney, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines outlined the role of large-scale companies in the creating a sustainable environment for effective exploitation of Ghana’s mineral resources.



He pleaded with government to help the companies combat invasion of their concessions by illegal miners. He believes that a formalization and regularization of the small-scale mining sector will lead to massive employment and economic benefits.



He is optimistic that indigenization of Ghana’s mining sector will help grow local giants who in the future will overtake the industry and ensure that future generations benefit from the resources.



Awulae Agama Tuagyan II, the Omanhene of Gwira Traditional Area reinforced the notion that Ghanaians ought to benefit from the resources.



He emphasized on the need to regularized the small scale mining sector, reiterating the need for the chiefs to be involved in the development of a policy and its implementation.



Participants at the forum mainly chiefs, students, Industry players and captains and the academia, launded the stakeholders initiative and called for such period engagements to be enhanced to promote regular interactions for the growth and development of Ghana's mining industry.