Demystify economic reports to benefit people in the community – Juabenhene

Business News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who is also Chairman of the Council of State, has advised the media – particularly financial newspapers – to as much as possible express technical jargon in financial and economic reports to the understanding of ‘ordinary Ghanaians’.



According to him, economic issues matter to every citizen – not only those who have the technical know-how in economics and finance; and so a better understanding of what these terminologies communicate is crucial to everybody.



This concern follows the growing issue that many Ghanaians do not take an interest in financial news reports, attributing this to the technicalities and complex nature of such economic and financial reports.



“If the country’s growth is on track, everyone benefits. However, if the people do not understand economic indicators like Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation and the rest, it will be difficult to appreciate the progress being made.”



Nana Otuo Siriboe II made these remarks when the management of the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace at Juaben, in the Juaben Municipality of Ashanti Region.



The visit among others forms part of the efforts by B&FT management to deepen the paper’s reach in the region. The occasion also afforded the management team an opportunity to witness at first-hand the numerous development activities embarked upon by the Juabenhene.



The Ashanti Regional Editor of Business & Financial Times, Mr Seth Krampah – who spoke on behalf of the visiting Management team, acknowledged the numerous development projects which have been embarked upon by the Juabenhene.



He reiterated that as a business newspaper that believes in development, B&FT found it important and necessary to pay a courtesy call and congratulate him on his achievements as well as his 50-year reign as Chief of Juaben.



The Executive Chairperson of B&FT, Dr Edith Dankwa, was particularly impressed by the significant achievements of the Juabenhene and promised to use her platform to propagate the Omanhene’s remarkable achievements.



Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the three-time member and the current Chairman of the Council of State, will mark his 50-year anniversary as the Omanhene of Asante Juaben Traditional Area this year.



The 50th-anniversary celebration will take off in June 2021 and is expected to end in December with a grand durbar, which will be held under the theme ‘Unity and Development’.



It is also hoped that the programmes planned for the 50th-anniversary celebrations will set the stage for further development of the Asante Juaben Traditional Area over the next 50 years.



Since his enstoolment in August 1971, the Omanhene has served Ghana and the Ashanti kingdom in various capacities. He has over the years initiated and executed a number of developmental projects for the Juaben area. These include the establishment of a large-scale oil palm farm, an agro-processing facility for the production of vegetable cooking oil, palm stearin, palm fatty acid among others.