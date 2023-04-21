Demand for pottery products on the rise

Business News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The surge in beautifying residences and offices of various institutions in recent times is driving demand for pottery products, specifically flower-pots.



In previous years flower-pots were often patronised by foreigners, but are now being embraced by Ghanaians also; thanks to the recent penchant for floral beautification – decorating outdoor and indoor spaces with flower-pots. There are others who use flower-pots to cultivate vegetables for personal use and commercial purposes.



This developing trend in the pottery industry is not surprising, as a research by Allied Market Research on flower-pots and planters 2020 – 2023, indicates that, globally, the market was valued at US$978.70million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$1.5billion by 2030 – growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3 percent from 2021 to 2030.



Again, the report suggests that “inclination of consumers toward home interior decorations at residences is expected to fuel the demand for flower-pots and planters”.



According to Wonder Doe, a staff of Charity Adom Ceramics and Floral located in Accra, on a monthly basis he is able to sell more than 100 flower-pots, and sometimes the same quantity within a week; adding that it is possible to make sales of GH¢5,000 in an hour, depending on the customer and size of pots purchased.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amenuveve Pots and Gardens, Mawusi Alemawor – who has been in the pottery industry for the past ten years, also makes good sales on a monthly basis; stressing that business booms during rainy seasons when people purchase more flowers, and in festive seasons like Easter and Christmas.



For his part, CEO of De-Bant Ceramics, Dennis Baffour Antwi, also attributes the increase in demand for flower-pots – typically made from clay – to the change in production line among potters. He noted that in recent times most potters have become very creative and innovative to meet the preferences of buyers, and this has made the market more competitive than in previous years.



“Our production line has now changed; such that some producers are now bringing onboard new designs, which have also made customers to patronise more. So, the production line has also played a major role in influencing the demand for pottery works, specifically flower-pots,” he said.



Despite this good news in the market with regard to increase in demand, the industry is faced with a number of challenges.



Among the challenges some potters face in the market is their inability to build earthen-ovens in town to bake their pottery work, due to concerns over air-pollution.



“The smoke can be intense – such that irrespective of how long the chimney is, it still gets into the atmosphere; hence, I am left with no option other than to transport them to my friend’s place to get the pots baked and ready for the market,” he said.



In the process of transporting ready-made pots from places such as Teshie and Okponglo to their place of work for sale, some get broken due to poor road networks.



“Sometimes, when carrying the baked pots from my friend’s house to my place, I have to be in a prayerful mood because some of the pots get broken as a result of pot-holes in the road,” he lamented.



Assistant Production Manager at Curtains – Blow Ceramic and Potters Studio, Isaac Ebo Nyamekye, says to reduce the cost incurred by broken pots for their customers, they add extra pots to the quantity ordered by clients.



With the advent of technology, potters can also make use of gas and electric ovens for their work – but say they are unable to afford these due to their high cost, hence the best option is to rely on traditional ovens with firewood.



The potters have urged government to give attention to the industry, since it has potential for contributing to the country’s economic growth.