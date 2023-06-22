Decongestion exercise ongoing at Tema Fishing harbor

Business News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: Eye on Port

In line with the organisation’s dedication to continuous development, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority is strategizing to improve the working conditions at the Tema Fishing Harbor.



To this end, the Authority has begun a decongestion exercise at the main canoe basin to sanitize the space and make room for potential future dredging of the facility.



The exercise saw a number of broken canoes and unwanted structures around the canoe basin removed.



The Operations Manager at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Adlina Amoyaw said GPHA has been wanting to take the measurement of the canoe basin because it is seen as the entrance to the fishing harbour “for us to see if there is a need for us do to any dredging of the fishing harbour. But for some time now it has been difficult because we have a lot of broken canoes in the sea and also some unwanted structures that are around the canoe basin.”



The Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Isaac Tawiah also stated that this initiative feeds into the objective of the Authority to create a safe, and healthy environment for fishing activities at the harbour.



“We have a lot of visitors coming in from all over the world to the fishing harbour and by extension into the canoe basin so we want to make sure that this place is sanitized and that everything is in order,” he said.



