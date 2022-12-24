Debt exchange programme: TUC suspends strike

Business News of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has rescinded its decision to strike indefinitely nationwide starting from 27 December 2022.



The intended strike was for the union to demonstrate its opposition to earlier plans by the government to include pension funds in the debt exchange programme.



The union has also cautioned the government against any future plans in that regard.



The planned industrial action followed a one-week ultimatum given by Organised Labour for the government to ditch its decision to rope in pension funds in the debt exchange programme.



However, following the government’s decision to exclude pension funds from the programme, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, at a news conference, said the planned industrial action was effectively cancelled.