Deal with the influx of Chinese tanker trucks - Oil Marketing Companies to NPA

Thursday, 28 September 2023

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies has called on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to deal with the influx of Chinese oil haulage trucks in the downstream sector.



It also entreated the NPA to make it clear that the transportation of petroleum products can only be carried out by Ghanaian-owned businesses.



In a press release dated September 26, 2023, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies said the NPA has to bring to bear the person who allowed the importation of over 600 Chinese trucks.



“We hereby make a clarion call to our regulator National Petroleum Authority to make it clear and unambiguous that transportation of petroleum products can only be done by 100% Ghanaian-owned businesses,” part of the release read.



Tanker Owners Union bares teeth at govt over Chinese trucks



It would be recalled that the Executive Secretary of the Tanker Owners Union, Ignatius Koku Doe, on September 21, 2023, raised concerns over the influx of tanker trucks owned by Chinese companies.



According to him, their checks have revealed that about 300 tanker trucks have so far been imported into the country.



Mr Doe noted that the union has informed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) which is the regulatory body, but no concrete step has been taken.



Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show monitored by GhanaWeb Business, he said their businesses risk collapse if relevant stakeholders do not take immediate action.



Mr Doe also appealed to government to intervene to ensure Sentuo focuses on production and leaves the transportation of the products to the tanker unions.



Ghana's leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



