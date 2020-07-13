Business News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: laudbusiness.com

Date for filing of annual returns extended again to 31st December

Head of Public Relations, Constance Adomaa Takyi

The deadline for filing of annual returns has been extended by six more months from 31st July to 31st December 2020 following the increasing cases of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy.



The Registrar-General’s Department in a statement on Monday, July 13 said: “The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD), wishes to inform all its cherished clients that due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability of Companies to hold their Annual General Meetings, it has further extended the deadline for the filing of Annual Returns from 31st July to December 31st, 2020.”



“There will also not be any Penalty increase from GHC400.00 to GHC450.00 from 3rd August 2020 as initially communicated,” the statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Constance Adomaa Takyi, noted.



It further stated that these measures apply to all companies limited by shares, by guarantee, including churches, associations, external companies and renewal of partnerships and businesses for the 2019/2020 financial year.



The Department, “has decided to introduce a coupon system for all our services offered at the Front Office by serving only 200 clients daily effective Wednesday 15th July 2020.”



“Our officers will issue coupons to clients on first – come – first – served basis daily throughout the working hours of 8 am to 4 pm. If for any reason one is not served on a particular day within the first 200 numbers, they can come over the next day with their ticket number to be served,” it said.



The RGD, however, cautioned the general public against paying for filing the annual returns through mobile money.



“We are also informing the public that, the Department has not authorized anybody to demand mobile money payment for either filing of annual returns or renewal of businesses. The Registrar-General’s Department does not have a Mobile Money Account number nor have they appointed any registration agents to visit offices and homes to enforce compliance,” it said.



“There is no Cancellation Unit at RGD mandated to call clients to file Returns and the Legal and Audits Units at Registrar-General’s Department have not been tasked to strike out any Company/ Business Names. The renewal fee for Business Names is GH25 Cedis for each year. This service does not attract any penalty and Filing of Annual Returns for all Companies attracts a fee of GH50 Cedis,” it added.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.