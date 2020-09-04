Business News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Databank was selected on merit - Ofori-Atta on conflict of interest in Agyapa deal

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance has shot down claims of nepotism or conflict of interest in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.



The NDC has raised issues with the fact that the Agyapa deal is only between family and friends of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



They have cited Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, whose law firm handled the agreement, Kofi Osafo-Maafo, son of Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Ken Ofori-Atta, owner of Databank also connected to the deal and so on.



However, speaking in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Friday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the Finance Minister said his firm has been on existence for a very long time and has a long-standing experience and reputation in investment and so the selection was based on merit.



"So the President asks me to get involved in something and because I am his cousin, I will turn him down? What is this? We need to factor in skills and experience in our discussions," he said.



Gabby's law firm



In relation to Gabby, the Finance Minister said his Africa Legal Associates (Gabby's firm) is linked to the law firm representing Bank of America; the main advisor.



"Bank of America is the main advisor and they have their own law firm. Usually, these international law firms have an affiliate in Ghana and that’s where Gabby’s firm came in," he indicated.



"I will tell you to rest at ease because the republic is always first in everything we do," he added.



He has also explained how Kofi Osafo Maafo became part of the deal.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.