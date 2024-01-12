Data collection for 2024 IBES starts January 15 – GSS

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Data collection for Phase I of the Ghana Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) is set to begin Monday, January 15, 2024 and is expected to span a month, according to government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim.



The survey is an economic census that enumerates businesses across all sectors of the economy. Its aim is to produce an updated Statistical Business Register while generating important data for business decisions relevant to national development.



Dr. Annim, who highlighted the survey’s importance at a press briefing in Accra, noted that the 2024 IBES will be conducted in two phases – with the first phase, which is a census, providing a comprehensive listing of all business units in the country and information on their characteristics; while Phase II will involve a sample survey of selected businesses to obtain detailed data on their activities.



“During IBES I, all business units in Ghana will be enumerated irrespective of their characteristics: i.e., for-profit or not-for-profit; large or small; in cities, towns or villages; at physical locations or online; at markets, shops, offices or within residential facilities; or any other location.



“Among others, IBES I will provide updated statistics on activities, locations, ownership, age and size of businesses to inform policy, planning and monitoring of business growth and national development programmes,” a Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) document on the survey stated.



It added that when completed, the data will provide updated statistics on the current structure of the country’s economy to facilitate the revision of key macroeconomic indicators: including Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).



Also, IBES I will provide updated statistics on the employment status of workers employed by businesses to help bridge the gap between labour needs of firms and available skills; and Characteristics of the informal sector to guide development of policies aimed at formalising the economy and improving workers’ welfare in the various sectors.



The government statistician therefore urged all persons, especially businesses, to cooperate with IBES officials so as to ensure active participation and successful implementation of this important national exercise, stressing that: “There is the eagerness to ensure that we have a better understanding of the economy, as this will enable us to have a register that helps formalise the economy”.



Project Coordinator-Ghana Statistical Services, Anthony Kakrah, also entreats the enumerators to further educate respondents on the exercise for a smooth survey.



He disclosed that the exercise’s budget is GHȼ128million, and about June in this 2024 the report will be ready for use.



The Ghana 2024 Integrated Business Establishment Survey is being implemented by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the World Bank and other key stakeholders in the public and private sectors.



Key activities preceding the data collection – aimed at ensuring complete national coverage of all businesses – included consultative stakeholder engagements, recruitment and training of trainers, field officers and other officials.