Danish businesses eager to collaborate with Ghanaian companies, visits GPHA

Business News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

A delegation comprising representatives of businesses based in Denmark has visited Ghana with the hope of establishing business partnerships with Ghanaian entities and corporations.



As part of their visit, the team visited the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to familiarize themselves with the maritime space and business opportunities that emerge out of that environment.



They were briefed about the myriad of services offered by the Port Authority by the Deputy Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Nana Esi Soderberg.



According to her, GPHA’s various terminals are specialised to cater to different cargo segments including Pharmaceuticals which are stored at the Reefer Terminal.



The team also presented a peculiar interest in collaborations in the health sector, where they were told about the world-class International Maritime Hospital.



According to the General Manager, of Health Services, Tema, Dr. Vitus Victor Anaab-Bisi, the International Maritime Hospital has been positioned as a tertiary referral hospital that can serve the Maritime Industry of the subregion with the hospital keen on attracting clients offshore and onshore. He explained that this informed the initiators of the hospital project to provide a landing area for helicopters at the hospital’s premises.



Some businessmen from the delegation shared their service offerings with Eye on Port. Jonas Pilgaard, CEO of 4life Solutions, says his company has come up with the most affordable and WHO-endorsed water purification solution in the world at only 4 dollars.



“UNICEF, Red Cross, World Vision, and all the biggest NGOs in the world use our

product because it does not use chlorine. Chlorine gives a bad taste and smell

and people do not like to put chemicals in their bodies. Users can use our Sawa

bags for 500 times which gives you 2000 litres of water”, he said.