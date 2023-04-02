Dangote's group charts bold plan to make Nigeria self-sufficient in vital industries

Business News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Dangote Industries Limited, the fully integrated and diversified conglomerate owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans to make Nigeria self-sufficient in cement, agriculture, mining, and petroleum products.



During the ongoing 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, Regional Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc in the South-East Abayomi Shittu reiterated Dangote Industries’ commitment to creating jobs for millions of Nigerians and ensuring self-sufficiency in all sectors it operates in, including cement, agriculture, mining, and petroleum.



“Our food subsidiaries, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries (Dangote Salt), and Dangote Rice, are providing jobs through various schemes. Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), through its out-grower scheme, has provided jobs to thousands of farmers in the host communities,” Shittu said.



“The coming of Dangote Fertilizer has to a great extent helped to change the face of agriculture in Nigeria, while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, when functional, will drive the development of ancillary industries that will use the byproducts as raw materials,” Shittu added, highlighting Dangote’s continuous efforts to innovate, create value, and invest in Nigeria, which are underpinned by a firm belief in the country’s vast economic potential.



Dangote has demonstrated his commitment to bolstering the country’s sugar production self-sufficiency by investing a whopping $700 million in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) in 2022.



The move will facilitate the expansion of operations at DSR Numan, with refining capacity increasing from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day (tcd) to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd, and 15,000 tcd. Additionally, the investment will propel the group’s backward integration program (BIP) in line with the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).



This visionary step by the Nigerian billionaire is a testament to his commitment to creating wealth for stakeholders while also increasing the company’s revenue and earnings power.



Dangote’s expansion roadmap aligns seamlessly with the country’s vision of sugar sufficiency, and the necessary infrastructure will be put in place to ensure full-scale production.