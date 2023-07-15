Dangote plans to merge sugar business with rice-and salt-processing outfits

Business News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, a leading integrated sugar business majority owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans for a proposed merger with Nascon Allied Industries Plc and Dangote Rice Limited, both of which operate under the umbrella of the Dangote Group.



The merger, if approved, could signal a significant shift in the Nigerian foods and consumer goods industry, as the consolidation of these businesses is expected to reshape the market landscape and create new opportunities for growth.



The merger between Dangote Sugar and Nascon, the salt-processing company, along with Dangote Rice, is among the key matters to be deliberated during the upcoming Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Fri., July 28.



This potential merger seeks to create a giant food conglomerate with diverse products, including sugar, rice, salt, vegetable oil, tomato paste, seasoning, and savory products.



The board of directors will review the terms and potential benefits of the merger, anticipating a significant impact on the Nigerian sugar industry and the overall market.



The strategic move aims to consolidate the resources and operations of the three companies, enhancing market position, operational efficiency, and profitability.



Dangote Sugar and Nascon recently reported impressive financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Dangote Sugar’s profit rose from N8.87 billion ($11.4 million) in Q1 2022 to N12.8 billion ($16.5 million) in the corresponding period of 2023. Similarly, Nascon witnessed a 325.28 percent increase in profit, from N386.37 million ($498,600) in Q1 2022 to N1.64 billion ($2.11 million).



Investors on the Nigerian Exchange have reacted positively to the planned merger, with shares of both Dangote Sugar and Nascon experiencing a surge in demand.



As of the time of reporting, shares of Dangote Sugar and Nascon were trading at N29.85 ($0.0385) and N25.5 ($0.0329), respectively, representing a 9.94 percent and 9.91 percent increase from their opening prices this morning.



This surge in share prices has resulted in a market capitalization of N330 billion ($425.7 million) for Dangote Sugar and N61.5 billion ($79.3 million) for Nascon.



