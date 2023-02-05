Dangote, Sinoma join forces to build groundbreaking cement plant

Business News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: billionaires.africa

Dangote Cement Plc, a leading cement company majority owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and Sinoma have signed an agreement for the construction of a new cement plant in Ogun, Nigeria.



This strategic partnership between the two companies will result in the creation of a state-of-the-art facility that will boost the local economy and provide employment opportunities for the residents of Ogun.



The new plant will have the capacity to produce over 10 million metric tonnes of cement annually, which will significantly increase the country’s production capacity and help to meet the growing demand for building materials in Nigeria.



The project is expected to drive economic growth and development, and support the government’s efforts to diversify the economy.



The two companies are confident that the new cement plant will be a success and are looking forward to working together to bring this project to fruition.



Born in Nigeria in 1957, Dangote is the founder and chairman of Dangote Group, a conglomerate of companies with interests in various sectors such as cement, sugar, flour, salt, and beverages.



Dangote began his business ventures at a young age, starting with trading in commodities such as rice, sugar, and cement. Over the years, he has expanded his business to become one of the largest industrial groups in Africa.



Dangote’s success can be attributed to his entrepreneurial spirit, risk-taking abilities, and deep understanding of the Nigerian market. He has a strong track record of identifying business opportunities and turning them into successful ventures.



Dangote Group operates in several African countries, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Senegal, Cameroon, Ghana, and others, and has plans to expand to additional markets in the future.



Dangote is also the driving force behind the Dangote Oil Refinery, a massive 650,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery soon to launch in Lagos, Nigeria.



The world-class facility will be one of the largest oil vertically integrated refineries in the world and is expected to significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel.



The refinery is a part of the Dangote Oil Refining Company and will produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals.



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is set to commission the refinery, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to develop its domestic refining capacity and reduce its reliance on imported fuel.



In addition to his business interests, Dangote is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has established the Dangote Foundation, which focuses on improving the quality of life for people in Africa by supporting education, health, and economic empowerment initiatives.