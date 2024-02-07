Danger looms over government's intention to restrict some medicines – Pharma Association

Business News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Pharmaceutical Associations are warning against looming danger over government’s intention to ban Importation of some medicines into the country.



The members includes the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP), Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA).



Addressing the media in a Press Conference in Accra, the Executive Secretary of Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) and Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWA), Mr Fiifi Yamoah explained that some years ago, the Ministry of Health placed restriction on 27 medicines.



Subsequently in 2016, the importation of 49 Products were again restricted for local manufacture.



Mr Yamoah expressed shock at how the New E.I. by the Health Ministry now seeks to restrict additional 142 Products at a go.



He lamented that such a huge increase will undoubtedly have serious ramifications on the country’s health sector.



Fiifi Yamoah is therefore calling on the office of the Minister of Health to immediately suspend the impending E.I. 2023 on the Restriction of Medicines from being imported to allow for further engagements especially on the scope and timelines envisaged under the instrument.



On his part, the President of Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association (PIWAG), Dr William Adum Addo bemoaned the neglect of the Health Ministry on their concern.



He maintained that if the situation persists, it will certainly shoot up prices of drugs in stores.



