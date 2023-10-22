Dam spillage: Emergency response team suspends four sachet water producers in Sogakope

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: GNA

The South Tongu District Emergency Response Team has suspended four sachet water production facilities at Sogakope, whose products were found to be contaminated.



The four, whose names are withheld, are further tasked to recall the products from the market with immediate effect.



The team in charge of Food and Food Safety visited 14 facilities in the production of sachet water, where four contained micro-biological bacteria growth.



The team is made up of personnel from the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Health Service and the Environmental Health Service.



Mr Gorden Akurugu, Volta Regional Head of FDA, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after taking samples of water across the Sogakope enclave, said the Authority’s analysis of samples illustrated four out of the 14 production units were contaminated.



He said it portrayed high levels of mold-yeast, bacteria and E-Coli.



He said the outlets, which draw water directly from the river or processed, have had both the raw or untreated water and finished product, contaminated with micro biological bacteria, which is injurious to human health on consumption.



He said the suspended production outlets have already been registered by FDA but would have to fix their systems to correct the anomaly under strict supervision.



He said it would be criminal for any company to exploit the flooding situation to advantage, warning that the FDA would mete out more punitive punishment, including closing down of such recalcitrant businesses.



Mr Akurugu said FDA and the Team would continue to monitor the production of sachet water in all affected areas going forward to avoid an outbreak of food-borne diseases.



Mr Hope Smith Lomotey, Volta Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), said the Authority would continue to undertake impact assessment of the flood environment, taking cognisance of the ecology, ecosystem, flora and fauna.



He warned that those evacuated must stay at the safe havens until sanity was restored for their return.



He said the environment, including the floodwaters, was heavily polluted with metals and other agents from chemicals from fitting shops, hospitals, clinics, mortuaries, public toilets, septic tanks, all having been buried under water.



Mr Lomotey said lives must be saved first before talking about restoration, which he added could not be ascertained now.