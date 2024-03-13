DVLA to start operations in new ultra-modern centre

Business News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The new Ultra Centre for Licencing and Vehicle Registration Centre in Accra will soon be open to Ghanaians seeking to apply for driver's licenses and vehicles.



The Centre aims to give applicants a comfortable and convenient setting in which to submit their applications for licences and vehicles.



Customers will also be able to watch the status of their applications and ask questions via a dedicated contact centre and email support service, which will be run by Bridge Direct in association with VFS Global.



Commenting on the new service, Hariprasad Viswanathan, Head – Sub Saharan Africa, VFS Global, said “With the rollout of the new Ultra DVLA Centre in Accra, we are confident of providing applicants with a world-class service experience, by leveraging on our global experience of providing transparent and scalable solutions in the citizen services space. The conveniently located Centre will offer a premium and comfortable environment for all citizens and residents of Ghana who seek to apply for their Vehicle and Driver's License along with a host of other services.”



He added, “I am proud to mention that since we commenced our operations back in 2005, VFS Global has supported the economic growth and development of Ghana through our strong workforce of 100 plus employees who support our operations every day by maintaining the highest levels of service and security.”



Key services at the Ultra Centre will include driver’s license renewal, replacement of licenses, missing licences, international driving permit, and vehicle registration.



Ghana joins South Africa and other African countries where VFS Global has also been operating International Driving Permit Centres. It’s been operating across South Africa since 2022. Located cities in like Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria, the Application Centres are managed by VFS Global on behalf of the Automobile Association of South Africa (AASA), which is the country’s authorised issuer of International Driving Permits.



The company also manages the Premium Driving License Application Center in Port Harcourt which is operated by Concierge Travels on behalf of River State Internal Revenue Service and Federal Road Safety Commission to facilitate the National Driver’s License Applications for residents of Nigeria.