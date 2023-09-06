DVLA to phase out PVC card driver's license with smart card driver's license by March 2024

Business News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has said that effective March 2024, all Polyvynl Chloride (PVC) Card driver’s license will declared invalid and replaced with a Smart Card driver’s license.



The DVLA in a statement issued on September 6, 2023 said it is therefore inviting all holders of the PVC card driver’s license to submit them to the nearest DVLA office for verification and replacement for a smart card driver’s license.



“This exercise takes effective from now till March 31, 2024 after which all PVC card driver’s license shall be rendered invalid by the Authority. The exercise is at no additional cost to the holder,” the statement said.



The DVLA further pointed out that holders of the PVC card driver’s license who fail to replace their license within the specified period will have to reapply and undergo all required tests to obtain a new driver’s license.



