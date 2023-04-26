DVLA not authorized to sell fire extinguishers, do not buy from them - GNFS to drivers

Business News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has advised drivers and persons who seek to register their vehicles with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) not to purchase fire extinguishers from them.



The GNFS says it has not authorised or approved the sale of fire extinguishers by the DVLA.



Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1 Timothy Affum revealed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they are unaware of the initiative and cannot authenticate the quality of extinguishers sold to drivers by the DVLA.



"What the DVLA is doing is unlawful because the GNFS is unaware if the extinguisher they are selling is registered and approved in Ghana. We do not also know if it is an arrangement they have with a third party. So I would advise drivers not to buy these extinguishers from the DVLA after registration. Do not buy from them because we have registered them to do that,” Mr Affum said.



He lamented that several brands are inferior and do not meet the Ghanaian weather condition.



To this end, he stressed the need for drivers to walk to any fire station when they want to buy extinguishers.