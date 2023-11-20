DDA calls for review of L.I 2462 to deter mining in forests

Business News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Denkyira Development Association (DDA) is of conviction that the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2462 which formed the basis for mining in forest reserves be reviewed by parliament.



The Association has noted with concern a recent press report that a mining firm has filed an application with the Minerals Commission for a permit to mine within the borders of Kakum Forest Reserve.



While acknowledging the quick rebuttal and position of the Minerals Commission that it had refused the application, DDA noted that the long-term impact of this legislation could have dire consequences if not reviewed.



The Association appealed for parliament to conduct a thorough review that aligns the L.I with principles of sustainable development and adequate protection for the country’s natural resources.



A statement signed by the Association’s president, Jospeh Banor Lokko said: “As a community organisation dedicated to preservation and sustainable development of the Denkyira state, which is partly covered by the Kakum National Park, DDA strongly expresses disapproval of any activity that might pose a threat to the area and its natural resources”.



The DDA further implored the Minerals Commission to stick to its earlier stance, so that no portion of the park is leased to any individual or company for the purpose of mining, adding: “The Association will vigorously resist any form of mining in the Kakum Forest Reserve and its enclaves”.



The Association firmly believes that the Kakum Forest Reserve, renowned for its rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, is an ecological treasure that demands utmost protection from the state.



“The Kakum Forest Reserve plays an indispensable role in supporting Ghana’s tourism industry, attracting visitors from all over the world who come to admire its breathtaking beauty, as well as the canopy walkway and its natural wonders. This is part of the many reasons to protect it” the statement noted.



It called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, traditional councils, Civil Society Organisations, environmentalists and concerned citizens, to collaborate and engage in productive dialogue to find equitable solutions that balance the needs of development while preserving forest resources.



Denkyira Development Association is non-profit making, non-denominational and non-partisan, and seeks the common good and total development of Denkyira State.



The Association promotes sustainable development practices and environmental protection among other community-related responsibilities.