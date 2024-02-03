'Dɛɛdɛw' spices are natural, I recommend it - Nana Ama McBrown

Business News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Ambassador of Dɛɛdɛw spices, Nana Ama McBrown, has said the reason she is recommending Dɛɛdɛw spices to chop bars, restaurants, and individuals who cook is because of its natural and tasty flavours.



Dɛɛdɛw spices, she stated are made under hygienic conditions, therefore, persons who engage in everyday cooking need to purchase any of the 5 flavours - stew, jollof, all-purpose, curry and noodles for customers to enjoy the meals served them.



Addressing the press after her factory tour, Nana Ama McBrown, who was explaining why she prefers Dɛɛdɛw spices to others on the market said, "Of course, there are alot of spices out there but what I've seen, the process is what I can sell. What I eat is what I can sell so choosing Dɛɛdɛw is because naturally, I believe in it."



"It is real spices, made hygienic way and it has a natural taste so I will recommend for adults, chop bars, restaurants that they should try Dɛɛdɛw and I bet them, they are going to stick to it," the Ambassador of Dɛɛdɛw spices told the press.



Nana Ama McBrown was taken to the production room where the spices were blended, and packaged ready for the market.



About 200 workers have so far been employed by Bloomway Industries to increase the production capacity to meet the local demand.



