Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management to picket Finance Ministry on July 24

Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management have announced their intention to picket the Ministry of Finance on Monday, July 24, 2023.



This was disclosed by the convener of the group, Charles Nyame, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM on Friday, July 14, 2023.



According to him, the resumption of the picketing is to demand their locked-up funds during the financial sector clean-up exercise by the Bank of Ghana.



Mr Nyame noted that his group will be at the Ministry of Finance for 36 hours on the said demonstration date - July 24, 2023.



Gold Coast Fund Management, which was registered under Black Shield Capital Limited was rendered dysfunctional by the Bank of Ghana after the central bank revoked its operational license in 2018.



Over 55,000 individuals have been reported to have had their monies locked up following the exercise.



Charles Nyame, in the interview, expressed disappointment over the lack of a positive response from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding their locked-up funds.



It would be recalled that in May this year, they picketed the Ministry of Finance over the same reasons but are yet to get their due.



