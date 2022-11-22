'Current economic crisis will soon be over' - Dr Bawumia assures

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has encouraged Ghanaians of resolving the economy to bring relief to the people.



He has urged Ghanaians that the economic hardship will be turned around.



According to him, the government with revived courage and hope in the Lord will ensure that the economy bounces back.



Speaking at the 70th-anniversary celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema Community 1, Bawumia quoted Isaiah 40:31 in the Bible to buttress his point.



He used the occasion to emphasize that the “government recognizes the difficulties and uncertainty we are experiencing in the world and the country, but with new strategies, fiscal discipline, hard work, and renewed strength, by the Grace of God, we are confident that we will ride the storm and turn things around.”



He added: “As children of God, there will always be moments of hopelessness, despair, doubt, fear, and uncertainty, but our hope in God is always our source of strength and motivation in these periods.”



He conceded that Ghana is going through economic difficulties but assured that “we will ride this storm”.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Aufo-Addo said there are engagements ongoing with relevant institutions and agencies as part of measures to address the current economic adversity.



Nana Addo in his address to congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi stated that he is not disturbed by utterances by his critics and is focused on measures being adopted by his government to change the economic fortunes of the country.



He charged Ghanaians to keep rallying support, praying, and continue keeping faith in him to out-turn the current economic hardship in the country.