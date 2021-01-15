Business News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Current Parliament formation conducive for Okada legalization - Okada Riders Association

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana has expressed hopes that the legalization of Okada will be realized as there has been no clear majority in Parliament.



The Public Relation Officer of the Association, Solomon Akpanaba, has said that the current dispensation of Parliament is favourable for the laws on the legalization of Okada to be passed.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he explained: “Even though the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost, from the way parliament has been formed, we have the hope that we can penetrate in terms of lobbying.



"We will lobby the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC. We will tell them to bring the matter back and we will note down any MP who states that he or she does not support Okada legalization. We will see to it that such an MP will be rejected by his constituents even before he completes his tenure. Anyone who opposes the Okada legalization will be dealt with in a lawful way."



In the run-up to the 2020 general elections, NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama promised to legalize and regulate the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes popularly known as Okada when voted into power.



However, some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party made a strong argument against Okada legalization, stating that it could increase the number of accidents on our roads and as such should remain an illegal venture.



Meanwhile, in 2012, the use of motorbikes for commercial transport in the country was outlawed under Section 128 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 which states that: “The licensing authority shall not register a motorcycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.”