Business News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: Kwaku Oppong Boateng, Contributor

Credit alone is not enough for small business loans - Dr. Joyce Ama Quartey reveals

The Dean of Business School, Dr Mrs Joyce Quartey

Dr Mrs Joyce Quartey has revealed that most microfinance institutions (MFIs) provide only financial services to their clients.



Meanwhile, most of the clients do not keep proper accounts of their businesses. The need for providing other services such as training in book-keeping and business development by MFIs cannot be overemphasized.



This was established in a study she conducted under the title, ‘Microfinance as a Tool for Small Business Growth in Urban Ghana’.



Dr. Mrs. Joyce Ama Quartey is currently the Dean of Business School, a Senior Lecturer and the immediate past Head of Accounting and Finance Department of the Christian Service University College, Kumasi.



She had her PhD in Finance at the University of New England, Armidale, Australia in 2015 and comes with rich teaching experience and research background with 17 years working experience at CSUC.



In this study conducted with a former colleague Abigail Asamoah, she made known that while a number of studies have shown evidence of positive impact of microfinance on the growth of small businesses, others have shown evidence of microfinance worsening the plight of similaar businesses by exacerbating their indebtedness.



It is in the light of these conflicting views that this study sought to investigate the role of microfinance in promoting the growth of small business in Ghana. Microfinance in Ghana provides a great potential to support economic activities of small businesses.



The study examined the impact of microfinance on the growth of small businesses in urban Ghana.



It used responses to structured and unstructured questionnaire elicited from a cluster sampling of 213 clients from 58 microfinance institutions (MFIs) in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, which constitute the two most urbanized regions of Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.