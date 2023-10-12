Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Create enabling business environment for private sector – Ogyiri Sackey appeals to government



Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, the Managing Director of Kotlers Management Services, has called for the establishment of a more favorable business environment for the private sector in Ghana.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th Financial Fair at the University of Ghana Business School on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Ogyiri Sackey emphasized the importance of supporting private businesses and fostering their growth.



Sackey highlighted the challenges faced by private companies in Ghana and stressed the need for authorities to create conditions that would facilitate their survival and expansion.



He noted that while private enterprises play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, they encounter substantial obstacles that hinder their development.



He stated, "Mr. Chairman, it is quite difficult to thrive as a private registered company in Ghana. Although we are the stimuli for economic growth, the challenges we confront in making sure we survive and grow as businesses are enormous.



"I, therefore, want to appeal to our people in authority to create an enabling environment for the private sector to contribute to the overall growth of our dear country, Ghana."



Ogyiri Sackey also stressed the importance of rebuilding confidence in the Ghanaian market and its financial products.



He also noted that many Ghanaians lack financial literacy and are unfamiliar with the financial environment and its activities. Ogyiri Sackey acknowledged that programs like 'The Financial Fair' face challenges in garnering financial support.



The 4th Financial Fair, organized in partnership with financial regulators, is a three-day event taking place from Wednesday, October 11 to Friday, October 13, 2023.



The event serves as a platform for industry players to educate the public, showcase financial products, interact with potential clients, and facilitate the sale of financial products.



The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from various financial regulatory bodies, including the Ministry of Finance, National Insurance Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, National Pensions Regulatory Authority, and the Bank of Ghana.



The event hosted under the theme “Making Prudent Financial Decisions in Time of Adversities” focuses on enhancing financial literacy and inclusion, ultimately working towards improving the well-being of Ghanaians.







GA/SARA





