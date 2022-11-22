Court places injunction on Empire Cement’s operations over potential health threats

Business News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Empire Cement Ghana Limited situated within the McCarthy Hills enclave has been ordered to stop production after an Accra High Court placed an injunction on its operations



This came at the back of a press conference held by the McCarthy Hills Residents Association as they noted that the company was operating without the required permits from the appropriate authorities including the Environmental Protection Agency.



They also bemoaned the health risks that the situation of the factory posed to residents in the area.



However, the company denied the allegations.



But according to a citinewsroom report, the court presided by Justice Boampong held that Empire Cement Ghana Limited had no permit from the Environmental Protection Agency to operate and ordered it to stop operations.



The injunction which came into effect immediately will be in force until the final determination of a suit by the McCarthy Hill Residents Association.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu, noted that the company was producing cement instead of producing only cement bags.



He noted that the factory was producing and distributing cement without authorization.



