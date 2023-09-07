Corruption thriving under Akufo-Addo although he promised to combat it – Mahama

Business News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani claims the Akufo-Addo-led government has allowed corruption to thrive, despite his promise to combat it.



He has urged Ghanaians to reject corruption as the norm, as it has hindered progress and denied opportunities to young people.



“We must all join the fight against corruption, and demand accountability from our leaders. We must not allow corruption to continue to hold our country back,” he said.



Mahama made the claims during a Facebook Live address on September 6, 2023.



“President Akufo-Addo and his administration have failed to address the pressing challenges they have exerted on the people of our country. Misapplying our precious scarce resources and overspending instead of building the critical infrastructure this country needs for job creation and development. Their promises during their campaigns have not been fulfilled leaving the ordinary Ghanaian burdened with the consequences of their incompetence, cluelessness and shameless arrogance.”



“Today, some Ghanaians glorify and make excuses for corruption because the NPP government has allowed it to permeate every aspect of our society. This must not be accepted as the norm. It hinders progress on many fronts, denying our youth many opportunities that could come their way if state resources were meaningfully applied. We cannot allow this dire state of affairs to continue,” he noted.