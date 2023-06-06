CorpsAfrica, Mastercard Foundation announce $59.4m partnership against poverty

Business News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: Dorcas Aba Annan, Contributor

CorpsAfrica and Mastercard Foundation have announced a five-year $59.4 million partnership to fight poverty through volunteerism in 11 African countries.



The partnership will develop the leadership skills of 1,600 Africans, particularly young women, to engage in community-led projects that impact public health, food security, education, gender issues, the digital economy, and environment.



The work of the volunteers is expected to benefit over 800,000 community members through economic development while creating work opportunities for young people across the continent.



The volunteers would be in communities to identify, together with community members, and provide solutions through projects like building schools, wells and irrigation systems, launch small businesses and agriculture projects, and teach in schools and training centres.



Nigeria, Uganda, and Ethiopia are the new countries that will this year benefit from the impact projects, while two more African countries, yet to be announced, will start benefiting from the CorpsAfrica-Mastercard partnership in 2024.



Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Malawi, Rwanda, and Kenya are six existing beneficiary countries that would also see projects expanded in various communities under the $59.4 million partnership.



“CorpsAfrica has proven its impact in rural communities and demonstrated the value of deploying a network of service-minded young Africans to solve pressing issues across the continent,” said Peter Materu, Chief Programmes Officer at the Mastercard Foundation.



“Their vision aligns with our Young Africa Works strategy to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work. We are pleased to support their growth and expansion throughout the continent,” he added.



Liz Fanning, CorpsAfrica’s Founder and Executive Director stated that: “This funding could not have come at a more important time.” “Real-world experience and service opportunities are urgently needed to engage young Africans and create sustainable economic opportunities for rural people,” she added.



Ms Fanning indicated that the partnership would provide the resources to advance and expand CorpsAfrica’s mission by ensuring sustainability across the continent.



“Together, we can create a model for national and Pan-African service and participatory development that is efficient, effective, collaborative, and accountable,” the CorpsAfrica Executive Director said.



During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work of a CorpsAfrica volunteer helped a displaced community to identify and establish the first sewing and handcrafts skills training centre.



In Morocco, a young female CorpsAfrica volunteer also assisted the only women’s cooperative in the Inman Valley that specialises in making carpets and pillows to market their products collectively, earning decent incomes to support their families.