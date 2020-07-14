Business News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: B&FT Online

Coronavirus pushes Registrar General to halt penalty increase

Madam Jemima Oware, Registrar General

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD), has indefinitely suspended its planned penalty increase from GH¢400 to GH¢450 which was expected to take effect from August 3, 2020.



A statement from the department noted that it has extended the deadline to file annual returns from the announced date of July 31 to December 31, 2020. The move is to provide some flexibility to companies who are going through challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We wish to inform all its cherished clients that due to the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the inability of companies to hold their Annual General Meetings, it has further extended the deadline for the filing of annual returns from 31st July to December 31st, 2020.This applies to all companies limited by shares, by guarantee, including churches, associations, external companies and renewal of partnerships and businesses for 2019/2020 financial year.”



The department, on the back of reports of workplace spikes of COVID-19 cases, has enhanced its offices protocols to ensure the safety of staff and clients. “To enable us serve you better, while observing all the COVID-19 safety protocols of social distancing and to avoid congestion, the Department has decided to introduce a coupon system for all our services offered at the front office by serving only 200 clients daily effective Wednesday July 15, 2020.”



The statement noted that coupons would be issued on first-come-first-served basis daily throughout the working hours of 8 am to 4pm. “If for any reason one is not served on a particular day within the first 200 numbers, they can come over the next day with their ticket number to be served.”



To avoid fraudulent activities, the department warned that it has not authorised anybody to demand mobile money payment for either filing of annual returns or renewal of businesses.



“The Registrar-General’s Department does not have a Mobile Money Account Number nor have they appointed any registration agents to visit offices and homes to enforce compliance. There is no Cancellation Unit at RGD mandated to call clients to file returns and the legal and audits units at Registrar-General’s Department have not been tasked to strike out any company/ business names.



Renewal fee for Business Names is GH¢25 for each year. This service does not attract any penalty and filing of annual returns for all companies attracts a fee of GH¢50. Clients are therefore advised to desist from using middle men when transacting business with the RGD.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.