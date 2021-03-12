Business News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus has killed businesses and jobs – Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority leader in Parliament

The Majority leader in Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that local businesses have been hard hit by the impact of COVID-19.



According to him, the effect of the deadly virus led to the loss of jobs and the collapse of businesses in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.



Presenting the 2021 budget on the floor of Parliament in Accra, the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency said the pandemic hit the country at an unexpected time retarding the economy in all aspect.



“Mr Speaker the year 2020 has been a very difficult year for Ghana and the rest of the world. Never before in recent history has a pandemic triggered such dramatic changes in lives and livelihood simultaneously. The last such pandemic was over 100 years ago. The crisis has disrupted and exerted undue pressure on economic and financial systems and have killed businesses and jobs,” he said.



However, the pandemic has caused lots of high demand for goods on both the international market and local market causing prices to go up.