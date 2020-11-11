Business News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Coronavirus: World Bank extends US$130 million supplementary support to Ghana

Pierre Laporte, World Bank Country Director for Ghana

An amount of US$130 million has been approved by the World Bank for Ghana as part of the COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project, World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte has revealed.



The fund will serve as an additional credit facility from the International Development Association (IDA) intended for the health sector in curbing a revival of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Pierre Laporte, the new credit facility would go towards the preparation of an imminent coronavirus vaccine deployment for Ghana.



The Country Director adds the credit facility will also go towards increasing education and awareness creation on the hazards of the pandemic.



So far, the World Bank Group will make accessible up to US$160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021.



This will support more than 100 countries to safeguard livelihoods of the poor and vulnerable affected by the pandemic, support businesses and improve economic conditions.

