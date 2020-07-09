Business News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Coronavirus: Top Archive donates face masks to support government

The company donated 3,000 quantities of face masks to front-line persons

Top Archive Limited, a leading archive storage and information management solution provider in Ghana has donated face masks to support government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The company donated 3,000 quantities of face masks to persons involved in the fight against the pandemic in the country.



Presenting the items to government in Accra on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Press Briefing, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Roy Fogel said the donation was part of their contribution to support the efforts of the government of Ghana in the handling and management of the pandemic in the country.



He said Top Archives is a local company that prioritizes safety and health above all and that they are willing to partner government to eradicate the virus.



The Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, who received the items on behalf of government praised the company for it support and urged corporate Ghana to continue to assist the state in fighting the pandemic. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with health officials in observing the preventive etiquettes especially wearing of masks and social distancing.

