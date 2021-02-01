Coronavirus: Offices tasked to adopt shift system for workers

Business News of Monday, 1 February 2021
Source: Atinka Online
The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Offices to adopt a shift system for workers.
This follows a surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases.
Ghana has recorded a total of 5,300 active cases of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to the general public in the 23rd Covid-19 update address, Akufo-Addo urged offices and institutions to make the use of technology a priority.
“All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology – All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology”, he said.