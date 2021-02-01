You are here: HomeBusiness2021 02 01Article 1168810

Business News of Monday, 1 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Atinka Online

Coronavirus: Offices tasked to adopt shift system for workers

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Offices to adopt a shift system for workers.

This follows a surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases.

Ghana has recorded a total of 5,300 active cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the general public in the 23rd Covid-19 update address, Akufo-Addo urged offices and institutions to make the use of technology a priority.

“All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology – All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology”, he said.

Join our Newsletter