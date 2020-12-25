Business News of Friday, 25 December 2020

Source: GNA

Coronavirus: 'Market sales disappointing due to pandemic' - Market Queen

File Photo of a Market

Madam Joyce Vihoho, Ho Central Market Queen, has said that sales in the market was “disappointing" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said the outbreak of the COVID-19 and its ramifications on trade had affected businesses thereby reducing the purchasing power of the people.



Madam Vihoho said these to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the Ho Central Market.



She expressed the hope that the ensuing year would come with greater prospects for trade to atone for the losses in 2020.



Madam Eunice Dzigbede, an onion seller, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the closure of schools due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had made it difficult for the commodity traders to make the usual sales especially from cooks in the various educational institutions in particular and the public in general.



She said the price of onion has increased to GH¢50.00 from GH¢25.00 per small buckets, this year.



Mr Innocent Zekortia, a tomato seller, said he was making good sales because they have reduced the price of tomato from GH¢40 per small bucket collection to GH¢25.00.



He disclosed that though the market had witnessed an increase in traders, this year, leading to availability of commodities in the market, ranging from foodstuff and clothes among others, people were not buying.



"You witness a choked market full of human traffic but they are only window shopping and not actually buying," he said.



Madam Hellen Agbeleke, a resident, disclosed there was enough food produce in the market, however their prices appear exorbitant.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.