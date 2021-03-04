Business News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: ghanaports.gov.gh

Coronavirus: MPS Terminal 3 disinfected

The disinfection exercise was planned and carried out under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols

The Terminal 3 of Meridian Port Services (MPS) has been disinfected by Dansworld Limited in a bid to fight against the spread of COVID-19 on the rise. MPS is a joint venture between Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (30%), APM Terminals (35%) and Bolloré Transport and Logistics (35).



The whole disinfection exercise was planned and carried out under strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols and in accordance with the Ghana Port Health parameters. The Ghana Port Health were tasked to supervise and inspect the disinfection exercise that took place in the various units of Meridian Port Services.



Dansworld Limited indicated that, they used the best of resources and chemicals to undertake the activity. Underscoring the point of the well-organized disinfection done, Mr. Bernard Danso Ntow, Chief Executive Officer of Dansworld Services Limited averred that,



“the Terminal 3 of the Meridian Port Services plays an important role in the shipping industry in Ghana and as such, it was required of us to as usual, be very meticulous and provide the best of services. Anybody who knows Dansworld knows that, we are Masters of the disinfection and fumigation role, so we have done an efficient disinfection exercise”.



An orientation exercise was organized by the Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Manager of the MPS, Mr. Kingsley Ofori Ameyaw prior to the start of the disinfection. He averred that, it’s important to undertake this exercise as part of the terminal’s measures to protect staff, contractors and various users of the port facility from COVID19.



Consequently, the HSSE Manager, Mr. Ameyaw and his team ensured that all areas were thoroughly disinfected.



The whole exercise was completed within a period of three hours in order not to overly disturb the operations of the organization and was successfully completed under a timeline that was comprehensively drawn.



Dansworld Limited, the company that undertook the disinfection is an environmental management company specializing in facility management services, fumigation, cleaning etc.