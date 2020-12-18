Business News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Coronavirus: 'Ghana's airports are safe' - Travelers reassured

The 2-hour exercise covered six major areas of the Tamale airport and all its open spaces

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Emma Akyea-Boakye, has reassured travelers that the country’s airports are safe.



She gave the assurance when Tamale Airport had its turn of the third phase of airport disinfection exercise in the country.



According to her, the exercise has become necessary due to the projected influx of travellers entering making their way into Ghana for the Christmas festive season all over the terminals.



“So with the COVID-19 still lurking around, if we do this disinfection, we are sure that we have targeted the virus, and probably bacteria and any such vector around; so that we reassure our customers that will be passing through the airports and every Ghanaian that the airport is a safe place to go,” she said.



However, Mrs Akyea-Boakye said in addition to the disinfection, it was imperative that travellers continued to observe the COVID-19 protocols by wearing nose masks and using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.



“…you should also ensure you have your nose mask and you are keeping up with the hand washing and with the use of the sanitisers,” she added.



Government, in collaboration with the waste management has already disinfected the Kotoka International and Kumasi Airports.



The Tamale exercise touched every corner of the airport including its six major areas of the airport in the two-hour exercise.



They were the Terminal Block, Generator House, the Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGLs 1, 2 & 3), and the VIP Block. The rest were the Security Booths and the Fire Stations.



The Northern Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Peter Dawuni, reiterated that it was key that the country continued with the initiative of disinfecting all public places to keep the citizenry safe from the virus.



“It is along this line that Zoomlion has partnered with the Ministry of Aviation to undertake regular disinfection in the country’s airports,” he said.



He reminded Ghanaians that COVID-19 still exists, adding that the surest way of protecting oneself against the virus was to continue observing the protocols.

