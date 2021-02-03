Business News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coronavirus: GTA to work with police in checking compliance with directives

GTA says it will be conducting the enforcement exercise with the help of the police

The Ghana Tourism Authority says it will be embarking on a massive enforcement exercise with the Ghana Police Service.



The exercise is to ensure that operators within the hospitality industry comply with the president's directives on the fight against the spread of COVID-19.



The Authority in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb highlights restrictions imposed on some operators in the hospitality industry.



It emphasized the need for industry players to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols in their areas of operation.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 23rd address re-emphasized existing restrictions on several operations including the closure of beaches, nightclubs, cinemas, and pubs.



Restaurants have been asked among other things to as much as possible provide take away services.



Read GTA’s statement below:







