Business News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo extends free water package to end of year

Government has extended the free water package in the wake of COVID-19 to the end of the year

Government has extended the free water package in the wake of COVID-19 to the end of the year, the Water and Sanitation Ministry has announced in a statement.



The statement noted the move to enable Ghanaians continue with the handwashing protocol in the combat of the deadly virus.



It, however, urged Ghanaians to be judicious in the water of water.



So far, 294 Ghanaians have died of the virus since the outbreak in Ghana. Total number of confirmed cases stand at 45,601.



However, active cases stand at 628 with 44, 679 recoveries/discharges.



Four regions namely; Upper East, North East, Savannah, and Northern region have no active cases.





